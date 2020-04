On Feb. 1, he suggested it was “hysterical xenophobia.”

Via Twitchy:

Better late than never?

Joe Biden’s campaign said today that the former vice president “supports President Donald Trump’s January 31 decision to ban foreign nationals who had been in China within the previous 14 days from entering the United States.’

Joe Biden’s plan to fight coronavirus is just President Trump’s plan to fight coronavirus, but on a delay:

