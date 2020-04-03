This is where I remind people that Robert Kraft is friends with Donald Trump and gave to his campaign. It’s incredible the Kraft family is doing this, but hope they understand their money helped empower their ✌🏾friend✌🏾 https://t.co/IytC5C5bIX

And so? So they shouldn’t take his help because Orange Man Bad? Twisted.

Via Fox News:

Former ESPN host and vocal Trump critic Jemele Hill blasted New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft for being friends with the president despite his efforts to combat the coronavirus outbreak.

Kraft, a longtime ally of President Trump, oversaw a shipment of roughly 1.7 million N95 masks from China using the Patriots’ private plane. But Hill condemned the NFL team owner for his association with the commander in chief.

“This is where I remind people that Robert Kraft is friends with Donald Trump and gave to his campaign. It’s incredible the Kraft family is doing this, but hope they understand their money helped empower their ‘friend,'” Hill tweeted in reaction to the news.

