They really need to clean CNN.

Via Daily Caller:

CNN anchor Brooke Baldwin tested positive for the novel coronavirus, she announced Friday.

Baldwin made the announcement on Instagram Friday and said that she is “OKAY.” The “CNN Newsroom” host added that her symptoms “came on suddenly yesterday afternoon.” This announcement comes just three days after anchor Chris Cuomo announced that he tested positive for the virus.

“Chills, aches, fever,” Baldwin said as she described her symptoms. “I’ve been social distancing. Doing ALL the things we’re being told to do. Still – it got me.”

Keep reading…