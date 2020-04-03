Naturally.

OCASIO-CORTEZ: “You know, I’ve talked to the governor about this because I think in other policies and decisions that he’s made, he’s almost indicated that it’s not enough when you apply his own standard to his decisions and his calls on mortgages. The governor has not just issued a foreclosure moratorium in the state of New York. He has called for mortgage payment suspensions. So if he believes that just placing a moratorium on foreclosures isn’t enough, surely a person who’s made that decision should also apply that standard to renters and say that foreclosure on just evictions isn’t enough. If you called for a suspension or moratorium on mortgage payments, then we should also call for that same treatment on rent payments. And when you hold one standard where we’re being more generous to mortgagers, or rather people who are receiving mortgages, than you are on people who are renters, which is two-thirds of New York City, we’re kind of creating a class and race issue. We’re essentially rewarding and offering preferential treatment to landowners and folks who are more wealthy, and we’re not offering that same kind of relief to renters.“