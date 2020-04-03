Via Townhall:

As liberal networks debate whether to pull broadcasting pressers from the president of the United States because they don’t like him, one anti-Trump network might not have a choice if they want to boost ratings. CNN had quite a dismal first quarter, with not a single one of their programs cracking the top 20 in the rating chart. President Trump has made the network his top punching bag, and rightfully so. It’s no secret that the top brass at CNN hate Trump.

Fox News continues to dominate, but even MSNBC, who hates Trump, even more, was able to break into the top 20 on multiple fronts. As John Nolte of Breitbart noted, maybe trying to forcibly mainline the impeachment nonsense into the American bloodstream was just bad for the health of the country—and it was (via Breitbart):

