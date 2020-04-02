Obama is no longer number one, the virus beats him.

Via Free Beacon:

Gun sales exploded across the United States as the coronavirus pandemic spread, with retailers experiencing the highest sales volume in recorded history.

More than 2.5 million guns were sold in March as fears over the effects of the coronavirus spread, according to an analysis of FBI background check data released Wednesday by Small Arms Analytics and Forecasting (SAAF). The buying craze marked the busiest month on record for gun stores, even as some faced shutdown orders from state and local authorities. The record-setting monthly sales nearly doubled the 1.4 million guns sold in March 2019.

A separate analysis from the National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF), the firearms industry’s trade group, reached the same conclusion.”Our adjusted numbers are the largest month on record,” Mark Oliva, a spokesman for the group, told the Washington Free Beacon.

