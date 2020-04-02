They wouldn’t have cut travel because racist and we’d have millions dead.

Via Daily Wire:

On Wednesday afternoon, Valerie Jarrett, the senior advisor to former President Barack Obama who was credited with wielding enormous power behind the scenes, took a shot at President Trump over his handling of the coronavirus crisis while offering her own hagiographic portrayal of Obama, tweeting, “Someone asked me today how would @Barack Obama have handled this crisis? Answer in one word – better. Ok, two words. Much better.”

Representative Dan Crenshaw, a U.S. veteran and Navy Seal for 10 years who lost his right eye and required surgery to save the vision in his left eye after an explosive device hit him in Afghanistan in 2012, and earned two Bronze stars, the Purple Heart, and the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal with valor, was clearly disturbed that in the present moment, Democrats have seized the opportunity while people are dying in droves to put partisan politics above coming together as Americans.

Crenshaw tweeted, “Why do so many Obama administration staffers constantly try to make Americans feel awful? Highlighting policy differences is expected — but this level of vitriol? During this pandemic? Why?”

