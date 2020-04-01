#BREAKING Prosecutors say engineer deliberately ran train off tracks in attempt to smash the USNS Mercy hospital ship at Port of LA https://t.co/0daIUrDQTN

Dude is a little more than derailed.

SAN PEDRO, LOS ANGELES (KABC) — An engineer deliberately ran a train off the tracks at high speed near the Port of Los Angeles in an attempt to crash into and damage the USNS Mercy hospital ship, prosecutors say.

The Pacific Harbor Line train derailed Tuesday, running through the end of the track and crashing through barriers, finally coming to rest about 250 yards from the docked naval ship.

Federal prosecutors allege train engineer Eduardo Moreno, 44, of San Pedro intended to hit the ship, saying he thought it was “suspicious” and did not believe “the ship is what they say it’s for.'”

