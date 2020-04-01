After Pearl Harbor and 9/11, we looked at what went wrong to learn from our mistakes.
Once we've recovered, we need a nonpartisan commission to review our response and how we can better prepare for the next pandemic.
I’m working on a bill to do that.https://t.co/uqO3BwVldN
— Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) April 1, 2020
Dems, busy with those priorities again. They were busy with impeachment when this was starting to hit too.
Via NBC:
WASHINGTON — Informal discussions have begun on Capitol Hill about the possibility of creating a panel to scrutinize the Trump administration’s response to the coronavirus pandemic that would be modeled on the commission that investigated the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, according to four people familiar with the discussions.
They described the discussions as “very preliminary” and involving mostly congressional Democrats.
One option could be a plan to review the administration’s response in the annual National Defense Authorization Act, two of the people said.