Scarborough on Trump and the Coronavirus: Unlike him, “Everybody saw this coming in early January” pic.twitter.com/rB2ZZNgzb6

Rewriting of history begins. Meanwhile in January, Trump activated the CDC, started the task force and cut travel from China, while folks like the Democrats and Joe were concentrated on impeachment.

Via Daily Caller:

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough claimed Wednesday that everyone but President Donald Trump had seen the coronavirus pandemic coming “in early January.”

Scarborough made the statement on “Morning Joe,’ saying in response to claims that no one could have seen this coming, “Everybody saw this coming, everybody saw this coming in early January.”

But as some were quick to point out, even Scarborough himself wasn’t talking about coronavirus in early January.

