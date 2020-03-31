Via News 5 Cleveland:

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — When one Ohio man wanted to visit his mother in an assisted living home amid a coronavirus facility lockdown, he got creative.

On March 22, Charley Adams, 45, decided to take his company bucket truck to visit his 80-year-old mother, Julia Adams, who lives on the third floor of a nursing home in New Middletown, Ohio.

Amid the pandemic, the assisted living facility is currently in lockdown and no visitors are allowed, said Adams.

“[My mother] kept calling me and saying she wanted to go out to dinner,” said Adams, who typically takes his mother to lunch or dinner twice a week. “I kept explaining to her, ‘Mom, that’s not possible … you can’t do that right now.’ She was getting a little bit frustrated and disappointed.”

