Oh. In other words, they’re now admitting they left out who knows how many thousands of cases and media who didn’t question them happily ran with us having the greatest number of cases.

Via SCMP:

China will include asymptomatic coronavirus carriers in its daily figures from Wednesday, its National Health Commission said on Tuesday.

Officials said the new measures would help to address growing public concerns about the risks of infection with Covid-19, the disease caused by the virus, brought about by these silent carriers.

The commission added that it already required local health workers to report these cases through the central communicable disease report system.

The commission also revealed for the first time that as of Monday, there were 1,541 asymptomatic carriers under medical observation in mainland China, including 205 imported cases.

