Court records show the wife who fed her husband fish cleaner (poison?) has a history of mental illness (paranoia, depression) and had considered divorcing her husband as far back as 2012.

Update to this story.

Via Twitchy:

You know when the media is working overtime to push a story that makes Trump look responsible for two elderly people ingesting fish tank cleaner causing one of them to DIE there is likely waaaaay more to the story.

And as usual, our dear, good, friends in the media didn’t do their homework on this one. Likely because they couldn’t stop salivating at the idea of blaming Trump for another death because … wait for it … ORANGE MAN BAD.

Techno Fog put together a fairly damning thread about the wife who blamed Trump for inspiring them to take the cleaner:

