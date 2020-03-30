What is CNN doing to help out? pic.twitter.com/2RM25MQLDN

While @CNN was cutting away from “The My Pillow Guy” @realMikeLindell announced that he is producing 10,000 masks a day and is aiming to start producing 50,000 per day by Friday to help in the fight against the Coronavirus.

Via Townhall:

During Monday evening’s White House Coronavirus Task Force briefing, President Donald Trump highlighted a number of companies that have stepped up to the plate to help provide necessary medical supplies, like personal protective equipment (PPE) and ventilators.

Jockey CEO Debra Waller said her company made parachutes during previous wars. Now, they’re making between 30,000 and 50,000 medical gowns a week.

United Technologies Corporation will donate more than 1 million pieces of PPE next week. The company has sent out 90,000 pieces this week alone.

Ford Motor Company bill be making 50,000 ventilators in the next 100 days.

