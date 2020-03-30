The person who doesn’t want to have any ID requirements for voting in elections wants to actually make her colleagues, all of whom she knows, show up to vote during a pandemic. Now some are sick. So who is in denial again?

Via Daily Caller:

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi on Monday came out against remote voting, despite the fact that at least five members of Congress are infected with coronavirus.

When asked about remote voting, Pelosi reportedly said “let’s not waste time” talking about “something that’s not going to happen.” Adding that it would only be possible in the future, if then, according to PBC Correspondent Lisa Desjardins.

