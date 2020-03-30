March 20:

She’s just Alex Jones but with more popular conspiracy theories.

pic.twitter.com/pGsvCxi7xD — Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) March 30, 2020

March 27:

This morning, the USNS Mercy hospital ship docked at the @PortofLA. 🚢 This @USNavy ship will increase California’s hospital capacity during the #COVID19 outbreak. pic.twitter.com/gSFyurA1WV — Office of the Governor of California (@CAgovernor) March 27, 2020

March 30 (launched March 28):

USNS Comfort has arrived in NYC. It’s passing World Trade Center right now on the Hudson River. I can hear cheering from Jersey City. pic.twitter.com/a7kTK2dmQh — Kevin Rincon (@KevRincon) March 30, 2020