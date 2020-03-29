Via Daily Wire:

President Donald Trump announced on Sunday that his administration was extending the social distancing guidelines for the entire month of April in an effort to halt the spread of the coronavirus.

“I want the American people to know that your selfless inspiring and valiant efforts are saving countless lives,” Trump said. “You are making the difference. The modeling estimates that the peak in death rate is likely to hit in two weeks, so I will say it again, the peak, highest point of death rates, remember this, is likely to hit in two weeks.”

“Nothing would be worse than declaring victory before the victory is won,” Trump continued. “That would be the greatest loss of all. Therefore, the next two weeks and during this period, it’s very important that everyone strongly follow the guidelines, have to follow the guidelines that our great vice president holds up a lot. He’s holding that up a lot. He believes it in so strongly.”

