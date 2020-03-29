The economy is going to take a huge hit with all this. The only question is how people will interpret that at the ballot box, that we need someone like Trump who built it to heights to stay in there and rebuild not the Democrats who are notoriously bad for

Via Washington Examiner:

We may be paying most of our attention to the coronavirus crisis, but the 2020 election continues nonetheless. In the race’s latest twist, a shock new poll from ABC News and the Washington Post spells very bad news for Joe Biden, yet it will delight supporters of President Trump.

The poll surveyed national support among registered voters, given the option of a head-to-head choice between Trump and Biden. It found that while the former vice president had a 7-point lead in February, that has since winnowed to 2 points, putting Trump and Biden at essentially a statistical tie among registered voters. This alone is a big boost for the president, but the poll’s specifics are even better news for Trump supporters.

In recent weeks, Biden has framed his campaign pitch against Trump simply, arguing that he would be better suited than the current Oval Office occupant to deal with a national crisis such as the pandemic and/or a recession that follows. But this poll suggests voters aren’t buying it.

Only 43% of voters say they would trust Biden more to handle the coronavirus, while 47% say they would trust Trump more to manage the crisis. And on the economic front, a whopping 52% of registered voters say they’d prefer Trump to manage the economy, with just 42% thinking Biden would do a better job on that front.

