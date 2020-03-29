.@SpeakerPelosi says the President downplaying the severity of #coronavirus is “deadly." “As the President fiddles, people are dying. We just have to take every precaution.” #CNNSOTU pic.twitter.com/y8bFNbaPJy — State of the Union (@CNNSotu) March 29, 2020

Wait, didn’t she just cause a delay of a week because of her demands for pork? And wasn’t she busy pushing impeachment while Trump was actually addressing the virus, which Democrats were calling the task force too white and cutting off travel “racist?”