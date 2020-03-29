So not only did they infect us, but they are now ripping countries off.

Via Daily Wire:

Communist China, in an attempt to salvage its image over the coronavirus outbreak, has started to deliver hundreds of thousands of testing kits and masks to nations around the world, which reportedly do not work.

“In Spain, which currently has the fourth-highest number of coronavirus cases in the world, the government purchased 640,000 rapid test kits from China and South Korea as it fights the pandemic,” the Free Beacon reported. “Experts soon discovered, however, that the tests it purchased from Chinese company Bioeasy were only correctly identifying coronavirus cases 30 percent of the time, according to Spain’s El Pais.”

The Free Beacon added, “The Czech Republic also purchased 150,000 rapid test kits from China, and have likewise found problems. One doctor using the tests found that 80 percent of the kits were faulty and has reverted back to the conventional lab tests, which are significantly slower to process.”

