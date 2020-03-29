Via Daily Caller:

Quarantine will not be necessary for New York, New Jersey, or Connecticut, President Donald Trump announced on Twitter Saturday evening.

Trump was weighing an outright quarantine order throughout Saturday, but has instead decided to direct the Center for Disease Control and Prevention to issue a “strong travel advisory.”

Trump first said he was considering quarantine measures Saturday morning before flying to Virginia to send the USNS Comfort hospital ship to relieve hospitals in New York City. He announced the consideration after speaking with Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who has expressed concern about people traveling out of New York.

Keep reading…