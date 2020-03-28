Via Twitchy:

The Western New York regional director for both Sens. Hillary Clinton and Kirsten Gillibrand has lost her job at the Roswell Park Cancer Institute after telling Trump supporters on Facebook that if COVID-19 is just a hoax they should refuse ventilators and just “chew some ibuprofen” if they’ve contracted the virus.

The Buffalo News reports that Laura Krolczyk, Roswell Park’s vice president for external affairs, was fired after an investigation into her remarks, while a co-worker, Lisa LaTrovato, is on leave for her comments, which were publicized by Michael Caputo.

