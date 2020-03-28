Via Tulsa World:

A concealed carry permit holder fatally shot a woman outside a north Tulsa shopping center Friday evening after she reportedly opened fire on customers.

Tulsa Police responded about 6:30 p.m. Friday to the 5300 block of North Peoria Avenue for a reported shooting. A woman was found dead at the scene, according to a news release. She has not been identified as of Friday night.

A man with a concealed carry permit reportedly told arriving officers that he shot the woman after she started shooting at customers outside the shopping center.

