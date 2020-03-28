I am giving consideration to a QUARANTINE of developing “hot spots”, New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut. A decision will be made, one way or another, shortly.

Via Townhall:

President Donald Trump told reporters on Saturday that he considering quarantining parts of the Northeast as a way of mitigating the spread of the Wuhan coronavirus. As it currently stands, New York City is America’s hotbed for the spread of the disease. As of Saturday at 10 a.m. EST, the Big Apple has 29,158 cases with 517 deaths.

“Should anyone who lives in a state that has a governor that you’re not getting along with well be concerned at all?” a reporter asked the president.

