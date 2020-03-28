This is going to throw millions out of work.

At a press conference on Thursday, President Trump appeared to agree with the National Restaurant Association’s estimate that up to 11 percent of the country’s restaurants could shut down permanently due to loss of revenue amid coronavirus-prompted closures.

In response to a question from the press, which cited a National Restaurant Association survey that found 3 percent of all restaurants had already closed for good, President Trump said he heard 3 percent “could be lost,” but acknowledged that “10 or 11 percent” could go under in total.

Trump, speaking at a briefing alongside members of the Coronavirus Task Force, started by saying he understands the restaurant business “very well.”

