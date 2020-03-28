China has infected everything.

Via Townhall:

The World Health Organization (WHO) has come under fire over its handling of the Wuhan coronavirus and, in particular, for spreading Chinese propaganda. WHO has parroted the Chinese regime’s various talking points. Back in January, the organization shared a tweet citing Chinese health official’s who claimed there was no evidence the virus transmitted through human-to-human contact. We now know that is a blatant lie.

Because of China’s beef with Taiwan, the WHO has prevented Taiwan from having a seat at the international table since 2016. That is having literal dier consequences.

Taiwanese health officials alerted WHO about the Wuhan coronavirus’ transmission between humans back in December but the organization failed to alert countries around the world.

