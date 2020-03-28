The coronavirus originated in Wuhan, China.
Joe Biden just referred to it as the "Luhan" virus.
He has no clue what we're fighting.
This comes after he mixed up the coronavirus with SARS. pic.twitter.com/OkA5WjKnj1
— Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) March 27, 2020
Lu Han: 29-year-old former member of the boy band #Exo, known for hits like "Monster" and "Ko Ko Bop."
Wuhan: The capital of #Hubei province and the ninth most populous city in #China. In 1911, an uprising in #Wuhan led to the downfall of the Qing dynasty.#JoeBiden #Trump2020 https://t.co/YqjN2lzZV7
— Michael Johns (@michaeljohns) March 28, 2020
Maybe Biden likes Kpop, along with sniffing hair?