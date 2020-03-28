Corrupt stooge of the CCP.

Via Fox News:

The head of the World Health Organization, in charge of making life or death decisions on a grand scale, has been accused of covering up cholera epidemics, supporting a terrorist organization and inflating his resume to claim he conquered malaria and HIV.

Tedros Adhanom Ghegreyesus’ campaign to rewrite his questionable past has some wondering whether he is the right fit to lead the global agency through the coronavirus pandemic.

“Tedros is the second-to-last person who should be heading the world World Health Organization at this time,” foreign affairs expert Gordon Chang told Fox News. “The last person is (Chinese President) Xi Jinping.”

