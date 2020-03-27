Via Daily Wire:

On Friday, after a week of partisan squabbles and petty “wish lists,” the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives overwhelmingly passed the historic $2 trillion economic stimulus package. President Trump signed it shortly after.

T Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) passed the House by a voice vote Friday, quashing an 11th hour effort by Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) to require members to appear and vote in person, which would have been difficult given that certain members were under self-quarantine while others feared exposure to COVID-19.

“Leaders wanted to avoid a recorded vote because some members were self-quarantining or had concerns about risking exposure to the virus by traveling from their districts,” reported NPR. “Instead, leaders encouraged those who were at risk to stay home and post statements or videos on their position on the bill.”

Keep reading…