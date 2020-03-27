Apparently over virus statements.

Via Daily Caller:

Former Fox Business anchor Trish Regan is out at the network, according to statements from Fox Business and Regan.

Regan hosted “Trish Regan Primetime,” which was put on hiatus amid the novel coronavirus crisis. The show was put on pause two weeks ago because of the demands of coronavirus coverage, according to the network.

“Trish Regan Primetime” was paused after Regan made controversial comments about the novel coronavirus on March 9. Fox Business did not say this was what caused her hiatus, and announced Friday that the network had “parted way” with Regan.

Keep reading…