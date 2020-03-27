Dr. Birx said yesterday that at this point no one is lacking a ventilator now, but they’re trying to account for any future needs.

Via NY Post:

President Trump on Friday used his powers under the Defense Production Act for the first time to order General Motors to start producing ventilators to deal with the worsening coronavirus pandemic.

The president said the administration had been negotiating with GM, but that the process wasn’t moving fast enough, so he directed Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar to require GM to speed up production.

“Our negotiations with GM regarding its ability to supply ventilators have been productive, but our fight against the virus is too urgent to allow the give-and-take of the contracting process to continue to run its normal course,” Trump said in a statement.

“GM was wasting time. Today’s action will help ensure the quick production of ventilators that will save American lives.”

