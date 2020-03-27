Rep. @AOC: "What did the Senate majority fight for? One of the largest corporate bailouts with as few strings as possible in American history. Shameful!" pic.twitter.com/oLJJu6wUlG
— The Hill (@thehill) March 27, 2020
But Democrats ultimately voted for it, so talk to them. She’s such a child.
Watch on silence, then read:
"It has been a lifetime struggle. A never-ending fight. I say to you, and you will understand that it is a privilege to fight! We are warriors! Salesmen of north-eastern Pennsylvania, I ask you once more: Rise and be worthy of this historical hour!" https://t.co/Vo58NwiOH1
— Ellen Carmichael (@ellencarmichael) March 27, 2020
Had to do this. H/t @ellencarmichael https://t.co/y7S9LUQN7C pic.twitter.com/5LHzF6KOX3
— Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) March 27, 2020