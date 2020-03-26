We have to pass it to know what’s in it.

Via Daily Caller:

Republican and Democratic senators unanimously voted to pass a coronavirus relief bill late Wednesday that gives $350,000,000 to assist refugees and migrants.

Earlier this week, it was revealed that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s relief package would include $300,000,000 for refugee assistance.

The new bill, approved by the Senate and now headed to the House, includes an additional $50 million on top of Pelosi’s initial $300 million for refugees.

