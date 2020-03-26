This is what Trump was talking about early on when he was saying it might “go away” (reduce) in the spring/summer.

Via Daily Caller:

Dr. Anthony Fauci on Wednesday provided the strongest endorsement so far of the theory that coronavirus is likely to follow a seasonal pattern.

“I think it very well might [be seasonal],” Fauci said at a daily White House press briefing.

The infectious disease expert said that he’s started seeing cases of coronavirus pop up in the Southern hemisphere, in Africa and in other countries, as they move towards their winter season.

A seasonal pattern for coronavirus could provide much-needed relief to economies around the globe. In the U.S., economic activity has slowed to a crawl as part of a strategy to slow down the spread of the virus, which originated in China in November.

Keep reading…