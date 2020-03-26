Yesterday:

"That is nowhere close to the numbers you see people putting out there. I think it has frightened the American people."

Models with zero controls lead to inaccurate projections and unnecessary fear

Today:

Low-key scolding the media, Dr Deborah Birx says the data doesn't match the doomsday media predictions or analysis. She just destroyed the media narrative coming from CNN, MSNBC and progressive blue checkmarks. They tell @realdonaldtrump to listen to experts. But will THEY?

Basically, calm down, the millions of cases/deaths models people are throwing out there aren’t reality and there is no shortage of ventilators anywhere.

Here’s another important piece:

Good news!

19 out of 50 states had early cases of coronavirus, but have persistently low levels of cases

"That's almost 40% of the country with extraordinary low numbers and they are testing" – Dr. Birx pic.twitter.com/LjYHowAXqw

