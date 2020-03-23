More fake news.

Via Newsbusters:

The New York Times invariably provides guilty liberal spin to any crisis, including the coronavirus pandemic. Tuesday’s front page featured “Spit On, Yelled At, Attacked: Chinese-Americans Fear for Their Safety — As bigots blame them for the coronavirus and President Trump labels it the ‘Chinese virus’ many Chinese-Americans say they are terrified of what could come next.”

Reporters Sabrina Tavernise and Richard Oppel Jr. led off with an awful anecdote about a Chinese-American woman being screamed at and spat on

“As the coronavirus upends American life, Chinese-Americans face a double threat. Not only are they grappling like everyone else with how to avoid the virus itself, they are also contending with growing racism in the form of verbal and physical attacks. Other Asian-Americans — with families from Korea, Vietnam, the Philippines, Myanmar and other places — are facing threats, too, lumped together with Chinese-Americans by a bigotry that does not know the difference.”

Keep reading…