She said stuff last year, but her story has evolved since then.

Via Newsone:

When Reade initially came out about her experience with Biden, she told The Union that he did uncomfortable things like “put his hand on my shoulder and run his finger up my neck.” Reade also said that she cut ties with Biden’s office over an early 1993 staff argument. According to Reade, Biden wanted her to serve drinks because he liked her legs. Reade says she didn’t hear this directly from Biden but she learned of it during her argument with staff. Reade refused to serve the drinks, which she believes was a move that affected her career.

“My life was hell,” Reade said. “This was about power and control. I couldn’t get a job on the Hill.” She eventually left Biden’s office in August of 1993.

Now, Reade is speaking out even more with a sexual assault allegation against Biden. Katie Halper posted an excerpt from an interview done with Reade to Twitter around 2 a.m. on Wednesday, writing “This is a story that @ReadeAlexandra has been trying to tell since it happened in 1993. It’s a story about sexual assault, retaliation and silencing. #meToo.”

