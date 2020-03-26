Well, that’s one way of putting it. At least he didn’t threaten people with flamethrowers like the Italian mayor.

Via Washington Examiner:

A Kentucky mayor resorted to profanity to get his warning on the coronavirus across to constituents.

Walton Mayor Gabe Brown posted a message of warning to residents on a Facebook group page Monday, asserting their families may die from COVID-19 if they don’t practice social distancing.

“Listen up dipshits and sensible people. I might not have the best bedside manor. I might not put you at ease like the Governor does, but I don’t care. You need to realize that this is a serious ordeal. In fact, it’s a big f**cking deal. Stay at home,” Brown began his post.

