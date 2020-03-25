Joe Biden says "when I left the United States Senate, I became a professor at the University of Pennsylvania."
a) He never taught a class
b) He was given the honorary professorship after he left the White House, not the Senate.pic.twitter.com/T5MyTj00rV
— Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 25, 2020
He’s completely out of it.
BIDEN: "The president's numbers with the public have gone up in handling this crisis, but they haven't gone up in terms of his presidency."
*awkward silence*
REPORTER: Actually, his job approval is also up.
BIDEN: "Well, I hope that he's so strong that he's up way above that." pic.twitter.com/VfWksMSpJi
— Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) March 25, 2020