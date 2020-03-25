Joe Biden says "when I left the United States Senate, I became a professor at the University of Pennsylvania." a) He never taught a class

b) He was given the honorary professorship after he left the White House, not the Senate.pic.twitter.com/T5MyTj00rV — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 25, 2020

He’s completely out of it.

BIDEN: "The president's numbers with the public have gone up in handling this crisis, but they haven't gone up in terms of his presidency." *awkward silence* REPORTER: Actually, his job approval is also up. BIDEN: "Well, I hope that he's so strong that he's up way above that." pic.twitter.com/VfWksMSpJi — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) March 25, 2020