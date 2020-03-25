In the middle of a pandemic, they still can’t let it go.

Via Washington Examiner:

The Health and Human Services Department’s watchdog will investigate the Trump administration’s response to the coronavirus outbreak.

A spokesperson for the HHS inspector general told the Washington Examiner that investigators will carry out at least five reviews “related to HHS’s planning and response of the COVID-19 outbreak.” The inquiries will scrutinize issues such as nationwide hospital responses, quarantine procedures, the training and protective gear provided to front-line health workers, nursing home standards amid a disease with an exponentially more deadly effect on the elderly and the already ill, and the ability to care for illegal border crossers and refugees during a public health crisis.

The HHS watchdog will also draw up recommendations for dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.

The investigative effort will be spearheaded by Christi Grimm, the principal deputy inspector general who leads HHS’s watchdog office. The office compromises 1,600 auditors, investigators, lawyers overseeing dozens of programs run by agencies, including the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Administration for Children and Families, the Food and Drug Administration, and the National Institutes of Health — all of which have played a role in the government’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak that has rattled the U.S. health system.

