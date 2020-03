Dr. Fauci walks away from a reporter who asks him about the @WHO praising China's response to Coronavirus

"I don't have any viewpoint into that … I don't even know what your question is."

In comes @realDonaldTrump, who turns to Fauci and says: "Welcome to the group." pic.twitter.com/MhY0NTWrp8

— Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) March 25, 2020