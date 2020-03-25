Wait, what?

FARUQI: “Let us not forget that COVID-19 is a gendered crisis. Nurses, nurse aides, teachers, child carers and early-childhood educators, aged care workers and cleaners, are mostly women. They are on the front line of this public health crisis and carry a disproportionate risk from being exposed to the virus. Let’s also not forget that not all homes are safe places. Quarantine or self-isolation at home will put women and children at risk. Women’s advocates and domestic violence experts are warning us that domestic abuse increases during times of crisis. And I’m terribly worried that these warnings have not been heeded by this government that has long resisted adequate funding for the needed resources and refuges.”