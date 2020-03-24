"Are you at all concerned, as President Trump said, we cannot let the cure be worse than the problem itself?"
"We have to take care of the cure that will make the problem worse no matter what"
Via Daily Caller:
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden delivered a confusing answer Tuesday when asked whether he was concerned that the coronavirus “cure” could be worse than the disease.
Journalist Sara Haines, referring to the increasing danger of a financial meltdown as a result of job losses, asked Biden on ABC’s “The View,” “Are you at all concerned, as [President Donald] Trump said, that we cannot let the cure be worse than the problem itself?”