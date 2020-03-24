Speaker Pelosi says on her bill that "everything we are suggesting just relates to Covid-19. It is not about making [policy] for the future… It is not changing policy except as it applies here." pic.twitter.com/jDIosbXcWa
— Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 24, 2020
Yeah, because money for the IRS, provisions about corporate boards being diverse, election provisions and solar/wind tax credits have anything to do with the virus?
Via Daily Caller:
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi falsely claimed Tuesday on CNN that House Democrats’ coronavirus proposal only deals with the virus, and does not seek unrelated policy changes.
“It’s not a bill I would have written in terms of some things that relate to family medical leave, that relate to worker protections,” the speaker said. “Everything we’re suggesting just relates to Covid-19.”