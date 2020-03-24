Another important message from an important celebrity. Let’s spread the word not the virus. I happily nominate, @stevenpage @Sethrogen and @TerryR49776917 #PlankTheCurve #StayAtHomeSaveLives pic.twitter.com/IRJNI9Y6G9

A much needed scolding.

Via Daily Wire:

Actor Ryan Reynolds hilariously trolled the few celebrities who have engaged in self-important grandstanding during the COVID-19 pandemic, like those who joined in a collective rendition of John Lennon’s tired song “Imagine.”

Speaking to his Twitter followers on Monday, Reynolds advised everyone to practice social distancing while acknowledging that celebrities like himself are not nearly as important as the people keeping the Western world stable right now: grocers, healthcare workers, truckers, etc.

“We need to work to flatten the curve and fight off COVID-19. I think in times of crisis, I think we all know that it’s the celebrities we count on most,” Reynolds cheekily said. “They’re the ones that are going to get us through this.”

Keep reading…