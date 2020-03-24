Yeah, trust the post office with your vote. You know, the guys who LOST my $1,500 monitor in the mail last month.

Via JustTheNews.com:

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer said on Monday that “no decision has been made” with regard to allowing lawmakers to vote from remote locations during the coronavirus pandemic, amid a breakout of the infection on Capitol Hill.

Last week, Hoyer (D-Md.) said that he expects the House to “adjust” its “voting procedures” to comply with the latest Centers for Disease Control and Prevention coronavirus recommendations on limiting the size of gatherings.

Reps. Mario Diaz-Balart (R-Florida) and Ben McAdams (D-Utah) both announced last week that they have tested positive for coronavirus, or COVID-19. Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) informed the public on Sunday that he had tested positive.

The Senate is debating a $1.8 trillion coronavirus economic stimulus package, and House Democrats are working on their own stimulus plan and must vote on it.

“It’s a real concern for members and that is under consideration. No decision has been made but members are going to do their job,” Hoyer said on Monday in response to a question from Just the News about remote voting, on a conference call with reporters.

“They’re going to take action when action is possible and we reach agreement. And there are a lot of ways we can do that. We’re discussing them,” he added.

