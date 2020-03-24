I’m trying to figure out which one of these is going to help with paying the rent or put food on the table ? pic.twitter.com/75kry52zMs

Trump rips them a new one.

Via Daily Wire:

President Donald Trump put his foot down on Democrats’ attempts to advance their leftist political agenda by hijacking the coronavirus relief bill and filling it with partisan demands that are not related to the coronavirus crisis.

The president made the announcement late on Monday night after Democrats ruined an opportunity to advance a $1.8 trillion stimulus bill on Sunday night.

“Republicans had a deal until Nancy Pelosi rode into town from her extended vacation,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “The Democrats want the Virus to win? They are asking for things that have nothing to do with our great workers or companies. They want Open Borders & Green New Deal. Republicans shouldn’t agree!”

