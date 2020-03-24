Trump said there would be a revaluation of restrictions at the end of the month.

Via Washington Examiner:

The Trump administration is heartened by new data out of the European country that was hardest hit by the novel coronavirus.

Deborah Birx, the response coordinator for the White House Coronavirus Task Force, told Fox Business anchor Maria Bartiromo on Tuesday that the numbers out of Italy that suggest the disease may have hit its peak on Saturday.

“We’re looking at the Italy data. I think we’re — we’re encouraged over the last few days to watch the number of deaths starting to decline,” Birx said. “That will be our first indicator that what we put in place and what they put in place in Italy three weeks ago is starting to have — or two weeks ago is starting to have an impact now. Because deaths are a measure of what you did two and three weeks ago, not what you did now.”

Keep reading…