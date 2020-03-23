Rand Paul’s neighbor was right https://t.co/hjKjVq0Hwx

Pelosi screws over America, her daughter advocates violence. What a truly Catholic family.

Via Daily Caller:

Christine Pelosi, daughter of House speaker Nancy Pelosi, tweeted Sunday that Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul’s neighbor, who once violently assaulted him, was “right.”

“Rand Paul’s neighbor was right,” Pelosi said, in response to a tweet about Paul having COVID-19 from Washington Post reporter Paul Kane.

Keep reading…