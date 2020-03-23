Trump told them the other day they were sitting too close to each other.

Via Daily Caller:

White House Correspondents’ Association President Jonathan Karl informed the White House press corps Monday that “one of our colleagues has a suspected case of” coronavirus.

The unnamed journalist was at the White House four times in the past two weeks, and Karl encouraged “all journalists who were at the White House during this time period to review public health guidance, consult their medical professionals and take the appropriate next steps.”

